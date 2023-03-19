Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

CDXS stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $146,070.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,826 shares of company stock worth $716,599 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 75.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth approximately $8,046,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,933 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

