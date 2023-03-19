Coho Partners Ltd. Has $5.78 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.27 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

