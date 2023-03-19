Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,448 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $201.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.03. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.