Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 28,178 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,178 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.31% of U.S. Bancorp worth $197,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

