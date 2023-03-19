Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.23. 70,239,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,687,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

