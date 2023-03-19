Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.25 million, a P/E ratio of -32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,816.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,816.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,067 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 320,778 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 267,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 359.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 316,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

