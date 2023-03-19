Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $18.98.
Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,444.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,643 shares of company stock worth $53,516. 7.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.