Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCFC. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

TCFC traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. 8,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $196.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Financial will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter worth $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

