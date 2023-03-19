Comparing Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Its Peers

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Host Hotels & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|10.58%
|-15.29%
|2.10%
Volatility and Risk
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|$4.91 billion
|N/A
|17.43
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|$909.20 million
|$157.27 million
|13.07
Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Host Hotels & Resorts and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|2429
|12243
|13494
|313
|2.41
As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 26.19%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Dividends
Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 189.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
Host Hotels & Resorts beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
