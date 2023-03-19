Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,843,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,843,347.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $355,300 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

See Also

