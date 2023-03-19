Conflux Price Reaches $0.38 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 156.1% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $853.47 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,303.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00308118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00574329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00494964 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,655,585,566 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,655,497,860.174556 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.39545447 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $983,398,350.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.