CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
CONMED Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of CNMD stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 724,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $155.51.
About CONMED
