CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CONMED Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 724,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $155.51.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

