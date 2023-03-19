ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

