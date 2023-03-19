Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CWCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 271,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,652. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $1,796,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Consolidated Water by 55.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 390,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

