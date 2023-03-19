Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.3% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $210.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

