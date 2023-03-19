Contrasting DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) & Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -224.88% -64.99% -48.76% Nemaura Medical N/A -2,921.93% -75.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Nemaura Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $27.66 million 3.77 -$62.19 million ($2.63) -1.53 Nemaura Medical $397,322.00 54.70 -$13.89 million ($0.56) -1.34

Analyst Recommendations

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for DarioHealth and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 213.28%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 764.36%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats DarioHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

