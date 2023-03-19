CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CORR opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $14.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.28. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

