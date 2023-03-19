CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.