Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 4,842 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 358,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Yelp by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 242,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 739,992 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 193,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Down 1.5 %

YELP traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 1,246,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,605 shares of company stock worth $11,371,956. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.