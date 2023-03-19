Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. 304,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

