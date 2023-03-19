Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,122 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 574.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. 420,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,446. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 161.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

