Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Cowen Price Performance
Cowen stock remained flat at $38.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.
Cowen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 21.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen
About Cowen
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
Featured Stories
