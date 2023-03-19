Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Cowen stock remained flat at $38.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,293,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,157,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 472,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,776,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

