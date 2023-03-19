Cox Capital Mgt LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.3% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,535,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,876. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

