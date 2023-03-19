Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 22,012 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,012 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,723,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

