Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €200.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($179.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($203.23) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($221.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

ETR DB1 opened at €169.85 ($182.63) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €165.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €148.15 ($159.30) and a 12-month high of €180.00 ($193.55).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

