Crypto Snack (SNACK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and $196,456.17 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

