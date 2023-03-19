CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.15. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $399,720. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 93,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

