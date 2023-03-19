CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.57.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.