Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 20,839 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,839 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $616,309,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,585,000 after buying an additional 134,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $329.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.51 and its 200 day moving average is $261.21. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

