Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 3.4 %

PLD stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.61.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.