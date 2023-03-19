Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 22,888 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

