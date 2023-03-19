Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

SYK stock opened at $274.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average of $238.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.