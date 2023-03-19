Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 30,923 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,923 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 32,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.