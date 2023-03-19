Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 89,932 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,945 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 89,932 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in HP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

HP stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

