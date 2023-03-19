Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Price Performance

CUTR traded down $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $24.36. 1,826,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,591. Cutera has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after buying an additional 188,103 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its position in Cutera by 45.4% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 124,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cutera by 808.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after buying an additional 632,612 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.