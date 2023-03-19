CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.14 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $9.14 million and $65.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00362490 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,478.68 or 0.26347009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00300781 USD and is up 20.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

