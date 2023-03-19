CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. 16,807,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

