D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IBM opened at $123.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

