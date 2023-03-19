DA Davidson Lowers AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
LIDR opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.33.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,706.72% and a negative return on equity of 81.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AEye will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
