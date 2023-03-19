DAO Maker (DAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $264.32 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $264.32 million and $2.73 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00006501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

