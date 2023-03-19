Dash (DASH) Trading 18.4% Higher This Week

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Dash has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $58.35 or 0.00205577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $648.84 million and $88.26 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,190,934 coins and its circulating supply is 11,120,725 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency that aims to provide fast, secure, and private payments as an alternative to traditional payment methods. It is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was launched in 2014 and operates on a decentralized network with a two-tier architecture. Dash offers additional services such as InstantSend and PrivateSend, and has a focus on usability and user experience. It is used for various purposes including making payments, remittances, online shopping, gaming, investing, and trading, and is accepted by an increasing number of merchants and service providers. Dash was created by developer Evan Duffield in 2014 with the goal of providing an alternative to traditional payment systems that prioritizes speed, security, and privacy.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

