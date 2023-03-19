DataHighway (DHX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.56 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00015054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,131,893 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.10103546 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,538,114.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

