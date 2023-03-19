DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.
DCP Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. 18,634,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15.
DCP Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DCP Midstream (DCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.