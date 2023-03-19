Dero (DERO) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Dero has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $63.41 million and $178,100.33 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.74 or 0.00017445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,165.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00310407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00078610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00558361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00491694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003661 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,379,848 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

