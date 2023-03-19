Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $58.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LSXMA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at $65,741,796.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $283,360 and sold 412,954 shares valued at $30,817,335. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

