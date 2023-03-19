Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.9 %

Deutsche Post stock opened at €40.53 ($43.58) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($44.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.17.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.