DeversiFi (DVF) Hits Market Cap of $62.90 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002303 BTC on exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $62.90 million and $1,136.54 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

