Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Insider Activity

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

