Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is City State Bank’s 6th Largest Position

City State Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 918,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,377,000 after buying an additional 258,114 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,020,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 482,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after buying an additional 167,775 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. 656,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

