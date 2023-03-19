Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,333 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $34,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

